Adviser to the Ministry of Internal Affairs: In Kyiv, some air defense systems work with artificial intelligence

In Kyiv, some air defense systems work with artificial intelligence. The adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Rostislav Smirnov declared it on air of a telemarathon, Ukrinform quotes.

Thus, in the air defense systems of the international standard artificial intelligence already works. It determines the flight trajectories of objects, and can, in particular, work ahead.

In addition, artificial intelligence is used during demining. This system itself scans and transmits data. If it detects a mine, it immediately informs the sappers where exactly the object was found and what it could be.