Coca-Cola is completely out of Russia

Coca-Cola has announced a decision to stop the production and sale of beverages under its brands in Russia. The companyʼs distributors will no longer produce and sell their beverages in Russia.

This was reported by Reuters.

Yes, Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Schweppes, Burn, Bonaqua water, Dobryi, and Rich juices will disappear in Russia. By the way, there are 10 plants of the company in Russia.

The company and its customers sell-off leftovers, after which the goods will not be presented on the Russian market.