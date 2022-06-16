The United Kingdom will supply Ukraine with more than 20 M109 artillery units

The United Kingdom has purchased and repaired more than 20 M109 self-propelled artillery units, which it will hand over to Ukraine.

This was announced by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, according to Sky News.

"We are deploying more than twenty 155-millimeter self-propelled howitzers that we bought on the world market, we have repaired them, and they are starting to arrive, and they have a much longer range than 152-millimeter," he said. According to him, the howitzers were purchased from a Belgian arms company.

According to him, Russia surpasses Ukraine in the number of artillery, but the allies are beginning to provide long-range artillery and missile systems that will allow Ukrainian forces to gain an advantage. Wallace noted that Ukrainian forces will soon be able to make "significant progress in the east of the country."