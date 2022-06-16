Evening report of the General Staff: The enemy fires on settlements in all directions and keeps cruise missiles ready

Operational information from the General Staff as of 18:00:
- in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the engineering equipment of positions in the border areas of the Brest oblast of the Republic of Belarus continues. From June 14 to 16, command and staff exercises were conducted with military units of the logistics;
- in the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy fired artillery at the settlements of Leonivka in Chernihiv oblast and Ulanovo, Sopych, and Baranivka in Sumy oblast. He struck a pair of Ka-52 helicopters near the town of Hlukhiv (Sumy oblast).
- in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy used artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of the settlements of Zolochiv, Udy, Bayrak, Peremoha, Rubizhne, Verkhniy Saltiv, Pechenihy and Lebiazhe;
- Mazanivka, Krasnopillya and Dibrovne were shelled in the Slovyansk direction. Ukrainian soldiers repulsed an enemy assault in the direction of the village of Dolyna. The enemy retreated;
- in the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy used artillery and multiple rocket launchers in the areas of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Ustynivka, Loskutivka, Mitiolkine, and Borivske. Inflicted an air strike on Loskutivka;
- in the Bakhmut direction, the Russian occupiers fired artillery at areas of the settlements of New York, Zaitsevo, Pokrovskoye, Nova Kamyanka, Yakovlevka, Berestove, Mykolayivka, and Novoivanivka. A couple of Ka-52 helicopters were attacked in the village of Yakovlivka. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed the enemyʼs assault in the direction of Berestov;
- in the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivske, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is trying to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other directions. Mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers fired at the settlements of Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole and Charivne;
- in the South, the enemy fired artillery and rocket-propelled grenades at the settlements of Osokorivka, Dobryanka, Topolyne, Knyazivka, Murakhivka, Chervona Dolyna, Zorya, Kotlyareve, Novomykolaivka, Stepova Dolyna, Tavriyske, Lymany, and Oleksandrivka;
- the enemy maintains three high-precision weapons carriers ready for use with a total volley of up to 20 Caliber cruise missiles;
- cases of dismissal of a large number of enemy personnel due to refusal to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine became more frequent. This prevents the strengthening of Russian units that have lost combat capability.