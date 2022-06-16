In Kharkiv, a power plant damaged by shelling, which feeds the north of the city, has been restored

In Kharkiv, a shelling-damaged power substation, which plays a key role in supplying the north of the city, has been restored.

This was reported in the Kharkiv oblast military administration.

Specialists of JSC "Kharkivoblenergo" restored the operation of the high-voltage substation in Pyatihatky, which was severely damaged due to intense shelling by Russian aggressors.

Due to the shelling of the Russians, part of the equipment was destroyed.

The issue of repairing the broken equipment as soon as possible and restoring the normal power supply scheme in northern Kharkiv was acute: the substation plays a key role in supplying the village of Pyatihatky, the oncology center, the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, and the cityʼs municipal infrastructure.

It took the power engineers a month and a half to repair the smashed equipment.