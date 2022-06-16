WP: FBI investigates the emergence of American chips in Russian military equipment involved in the war in Ukraine

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, together with the US Department of Commerce, has begun investigating the emergence of American chips in Russian military equipment involved in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by The Washington Post.

A report by Conflict Armament Research (CAR) said researchers had found components in Russian technology made by 70 different companies based in the United States and Europe. In particular, we are talking about Western components in Russiaʼs radar systems, drones, tanks, and ground equipment.

It is worth noting that many chips were manufactured before the United States tightened export restrictions after Russiaʼs occupation of Crimea in 2014, but some of the equipment was manufactured in 2020.

At the same time, a group of researchers from the British Royal Institute of Allied Arms discovered computer chips of 12 American companies, including Intel, Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, and Onsemi, in Russian technology in Ukraine.