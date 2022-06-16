ISW: Russia fired on Donetsk to blame the entire Armed Forces and reduce pro-Ukrainian sentiment in the region

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggests that Russia is deliberately shelling Donetsk to impersonate the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Thus, the Kremlin probably wants to curb pro-Ukrainian sentiment in the region and increase mobilization in the occupied territories.

The day before, residents of Donetsk and Makiivka reported heavy shelling of infrastructure, and DNR militants blamed Ukrainian troops.

Analysts emphasize that the DNRʼs statements were very quickly refuted by both the locals and the Center for Combating Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

The ISW speculates that these possible provocative attacks may be a response of the Russians to the statements of Western officials about increasing military aid to Ukraine.