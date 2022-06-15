Netflix is launching a reality show based on the Squid Game series. The prize fund is a record

Netflix streaming service launches the reality show "Squid Game. Challenge". The company promises the largest cast (456 people) and the largest one-time cash prize of $ 4.56 million.

The show will consist of 10 episodes. Players will take part in a series of competitions, "inspired by the series, with unexpected additions." Their strategies, alliances, and personalities will go through a test of strength as they eliminate competitors.

The age limit for participants is at least 21, they must all speak English. Filming will take place in early 2023 and will last about four weeks. The set is open here.

"Squid Game" is the most popular Netflix series in the history of the service: in the first 28 days after its premiere in September 2021, it was watched for more than 1.65 billion hours. On June 12, 2022, it became known that the series was officially extended for a second season.