Netflix announced the second season of “Squid Game” and showed a teaser

Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk has announced the second season of the show. It will feature the protagonist Seong Gi-hun, the Host and boyfriend of the doll from the first test of the first season.

A man in a suit who invited the participants to the game may also return. The premiere is scheduled for early 2024.

"Last time, it took 12 years to implement the first season of The Squid Games. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series in history. As a screenwriter, director, and producer of "Squid Games," — a big thank you to fans worldwide. Thank you for watching and loving our show, "the director added.

"Squid Game" is a South Korean thriller about survival, which takes place in modern Seoul. A group of 456 people is offered to play a series of childrenʼs games with a chance to win a huge amount of money, but if they lose, they will die. In October 2021, the series officially became the most popular on Netflix.