SBU exposed Kyiv pharmaceutical company, which owned a network of pharmacies in the “DPR”

The security service found a pharmaceutical company in Kyiv that operated in the occupied territories of Donetsk oblast. During its activity, it transferred almost 8 million hryvnias to the Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic budget.

The press service of SBU writes about it.

"The money came to the occupation administration in the form of payment of" taxes "from the network of pharmacies operating in the territory of the temporarily occupied territories. The received funds were used by the terrorist leaders to provide material and technical support to the groups participating in the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, ”the statement reads.

Investigators found that the two heads of the Kyiv-based company owned more than 50 pharmacies in occupied Donetsk. To do this, they re-registered them under local "laws".

So far, both leaders have been handed over suspects and detained. The court chooses a measure of restraint for them.