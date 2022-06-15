Three districts of the Mykolayiv oblast appeared under fire from Russians in the last days. 19 people were injured

Russian troops continue to fire at Mykolayiv oblast. Communities of the Bashtanske, Voznesenske and Mykolayiv districts of the oblast appeared under attacks.

The head of the Mykolaiv oblast military administration Hanna Zamazeeva reported about it.

Shirokivska, Bereznehuvatska, Shevchenkivska, Halytsynivska and Prybuzhanivska communities suffered from Russian attacks.

For the past 24hrs in Mykolayiv oblast, 19 people were wounded. There are no children among the victims. All the wounded were taken to hospital. They are provided with the necessary assistance.