In Canada, a beaver left 15 cities without internet and electricity, and also caused a fire

Residents of northwestern British Columbia (Canada) on June 7 were left without electricity, internet and communications due to the actions of the beaver.

This was reported by CTV News.

Beaver bit a tree in a wetland between Toply and Houston, which fell on several telephone poles, breaking cables. This, in turn, caused a fire, and because of it — a mass disconnection of communications.

The fire could not be extinguished for 8 hours — flooding and dense forest slowed down firefighters. Due to the accident in 15 cities, communications and electricity were lost for almost a day. The consequences of the beaverʼs work were eliminated the next day.

The power company BC Hydro said that such incidents sometimes occur, but the systems are usually protected from animal interference.