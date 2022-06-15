Russian troops again fired on Kharkiv oblast— seven people were injured. It was quiet in Kharkiv

Last night, the Russian occupiers continued to attack Kharkiv oblast. Active fighting continues on the line of contact. There were no shellings in Kharkiv.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv oblast military administration Oleh Syniehubov.

According to him, a forest fire broke out in the Kharkiv district of the oblast due to the shelling. In the villages of Chuhuiv district, enemy shells damaged houses, outbuildings and garages.

The Russians also fired on the Zolochiv community at night, damaging the administrative building of one of the enterprises and setting it on fire. The enterprise was also hit in the Izium district. It was engaged because of the shelling.

During the past 24hrs, seven civilians were injured in the area. Four people were injured in Chuhuiv district, one person was injured in Izium district, and two civilians were injured in Kharkiv district.

Active fighting continues on the line of contact. In the Kharkiv direction, the fighting is for the village of Rubizhne. Fighting is also going on in the Izyum area.