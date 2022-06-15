Morning report of the General Staff: Russian troops failed to storm seven settlements. Fighting continues in four directions

The General Staff of Ukraine published a morning report on the situation at the front as of June 14. The current situation is as follows:

Up to seven battalions of the Belarusian Armed Forces are setting up positions and conducting reconnaissance in the Volyn and Polissia areas.

In the Siversky direction, the Russians fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Sopych, Baranivka, Ulanove, and Bachivsk in Sumy oblast.

In the Kharkiv direction, enemy units, with the support of helicopters, tried to prevent the further advance of the Armed Forces to the state border. The enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Peremoha, Ruska Lozova, Stara Hnylytsia, Bayrak, Verkhniy Saltiv, and Zamulivka, and also carried out an air strike near Mospanovo. Fighting continues in the area of Rubizhne.

In the Slovyansk direction, Russian troops are concentrating on continuing the offensive on Slovyansk. The enemy fired on the areas of Shevelivka, Virnopillya, Hrushuvakha, and Nova Pavlivka, and also launched an air strike near Husarivka. Our soldiers successfully repulsed the assault in the areas of the settlements of Bohorodychne and Dolyna. Fighting continues in the direction of Krasnopillia.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy fired artillery at the Ustynivka, Toshkivka, New York, Novomykhailivka, Antonivka, and Kamyanski Dacha checkpoints.

In the Lyman direction, there were shellings near Sidorov, Mayakov, and Zakitny.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy used artillery to destroy civilian infrastructure in the areas of the Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Toshkivka, Ustynivka, Borivske, and Metiolkine checkpoints. Enemy army aircraft struck near Belaya Gora. Fighting continues in Severodonetsk and Toshkivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired on the positions of the Armed Forces in the Spirne, Yakovlivka, Pokrovske, Klynove, and Novoluhansk districts. The Russian offensive in the areas of Mykolayivka, Zolote-3, Novoluhanske, and Berestove was interrupted — the enemy suffered losses and retreated. The Russians are currently storming Vrubivka.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Armed Forces repulsed an offensive near the Shevchenko checkpoint.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhove and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Pisky, Avdiivka, Ilyinka, Marinka, Antonivka, Chervone and Novosilka. He also launched an air strike near Kamyanske.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy fired on the settlements of Topolyne, Lepetykha, Bereznehuvate, Kobzartsi, Shevchenkove, Posad-Pokrovske, and Lupareve. He struck an air strike near Knyazivka.

There are three Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea.