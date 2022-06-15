The Whiskey War is over. Canada and Denmark have settled a long-standing dispute over an island in the Arctic

Canada and Denmark have settled a territorial dispute over the remote Arctic island of Tartipaluk, which has lasted since 1973 and has been dubbed the Whiskey War.

At a joint press conference in Ottawa, Danish Foreign Minister Eppe Kofod and his Canadian counterpart Melanie Jolie made a historic decision, according to the BBC.

The countries decided to divide the island into an area of 1.3 square meters. km between them. Thus, a land border emerged between Canada and Denmark. About 60% of the island went to Denmark and 40% to Canada. The agreement also defines a sea border on the shelf within 200 nautical miles and a continental shelf outside the area.

The agreement will enter into force after the completion of all internal procedures in the countries. In Denmark, the decision must be made by parliament.