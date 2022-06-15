Russian troops shelled the city of Apostolove. Four people died

On the night of June 14-15, Russian troops fired on Hurricane multiple rocket launchers at the city of Apostolove in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast.

This was announced by Mayor Andriy Osa.

The shelling killed at least four people. The consequences of the shelling have already been superficially eliminated. Explosives technicians and law enforcement officers are to work on the scene in the morning.

Osa urges city residents to be careful, as all the sites of the shelling are still unknown.

The head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said that 10 private houses and a hospital were damaged by shelling in the city of Apostolove. All four victims are men. There is one injured.