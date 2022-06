On the morning of June 14, 2022, Russian troops again fired on the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv oblast.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutorʼs office.

The occupiers used shells on parachutes. The prosecutorʼs office showed what the shells looked like and the consequences of the shelling of the village:

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Photo by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office

The shelling damaged several residential buildings.