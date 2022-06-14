A charity exhibition of Ukrainian artists will take place at the Fairmont Grand Hotel in the capital

A charity exhibition of works by Ukrainian authors will take place in the capitalʼs Fairmont Grand Hotel Kyiv on June 16. The purpose of the event is to raise funds for those artists who need them.

The exhibition is organized by the Artists Support Ukraine Foundation (ASU). The initiative will launch a series of socio-cultural art events.

The exhibition of Ukrainian artists is shown around the world to support Ukraine and its cultural community: artists and cultural workers who have remained in Ukraineʼs hotspots and need help. According to the founders of the project, Volodymyr Kadyhrob and Kate Taylor, international cultural centers are creating ready-to-print exhibitions in their countries. So Fairmont Grand Hotel Kyiv joined the project to support the charity mission.

The exhibition presents works by Ukrainian contemporary artists, which were supported by their personal stories about the war. Among the artists — Alevtina Kakhidze, Vlada Ralko, Anton Logov, Alexei Sai, Igor Gusev, Alexandra Kovaleva, Masha Reva and others.