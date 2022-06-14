Evening summary of the General Staff: the Armed Forces repulsed the assault and inflicted losses on the Russians near the village of Berestove, fighting is taking place near Zolote and in Sievierodonetsk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a daily report as of 18:00:
- There were no active actions on the part of the Russian troops in the Volyn and Polissia areas. The Belarusian Armed Forces conducted exercises with special operations units.
- In the Siveershchyna direction, Russia is shelling border areas with mortars, including civilian infrastructure in the area of Mykhalchyna Sloboda in the Chernihiv oblast.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to keep the occupied frontiers. The Russian occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Dementievka, Ruska Lozova, Mospanove and Bazalivka. The Russians remotely mined the area in the areas of the settlements of Bayrak, Peremoha and Shestakove. Russian troops storm near Rubezhnoye, fighting continues.
- In the Slavic direction, the Russian army systematically fired artillery at areas of the settlements of Tetyanivka, Chepil, Dolyna, Dibrivne and Bohorodychne.
- The Russians did not take any active action in the Lyman direction. Artillery fired on civilian infrastructure in the Siversk area.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the Russian military fired on the civilian infrastructure of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Bila Hora, Ustynivka, Toshkivka and others. Helicopter strikes near Metiolkino.
- The enemy is storming the city of Sievierodonetsk, and fighting continues. The Russians are regrouping and trying to strengthen the grouping of troops.
- In the Bakhmut direction, the Russian occupiers fired at Ukrainian troops with mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Mykolayivka, Berestove, Vrubivka, Pokrovske and New York. Russian troops launched an air strike near Bilohorivka.
- In the area of the village of Berestove, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the Russian assault, inflicted losses on the enemy and forced them to retreat to their former positions. The Russians are storming the area of the village of Zolote, the fighting continues.
- In the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivske, and Zaporizhzhia directions, Russian troops fired on civilian infrastructure near Avdiivka, Marinka, and Huliaipil. The enemy struck with assault and army aircraft in the areas of the settlements of Sribne and Mali Shcherbaki. He conducted reconnaissance in battle near Pavlivka.
- In the South Bug area, Russian troops fired on units of Ukrainian troops and tried to fight the counter-battery.
- In the areas of Trudolyubivka, Tokareve, Bashtanka, Kvitneve, Luch, Tavriyske, and Oleksandrivka, the Russian occupiers fired at the infrastructure with artillery, mortars, and multiple rocket launchers. The enemy is conducting reconnaissance from drones. The Russians remotely mined parts of the Ingulets River and continue to build positions.
- The situation in the Bessarabian direction is without significant changes.