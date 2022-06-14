In the Carpathian Mountains, a man survived a fall of 80 meters

In the Carpathians, a resident of Transcarpathia fell from a height of 80 meters during a hike in the mountains and survived. Rescuers were able to find him.

The SES of Ukraine writes about this on its Facebook.

"Yesterday, the emergency services of Zakarpattia received a message that a local resident needs help while passing a tourist route on the Drahobrat meadow near the Blyznytsia mountain. Specialists of mountain search and rescue departments of Yasinia village and the village of Kvass came to the rescue," the statement reads.

The man was found around 5 pm, treated and taken to a hospital in Yasinia.