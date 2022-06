In Kirovohrad oblast, the court seized the assets of the enterprise of Russian businessmen in the amount of almost UAH 30 million.

This was reported by the National Police.

The police found out that the ultimate owners of the enterprise, which is engaged in mining in the Kirovohrad oblast, are citizens of the Russian Federation. They sell minerals to companies of the self-proclaimed "Transnistrian Moldavian Republic" and Russia.