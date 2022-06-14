Nova Poshta and Ukrposhta resume delivery of parcels from AliExpress

From June 15, Nova Poshta and Ukrposhta will again deliver parcels from the AliExpress marketplace, the companies said in their releases.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, AliExpress has stopped accepting orders to Ukraine due to the uncertainty of delivery services.

General Director of Nova Poshta Yuri Benevitsky says that before the war, customers ordered about 2.6 tons of goods from AliExpress every day, so this opportunity was returned, but not to all regions.

So far, only Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi oblasts are available.

Other oblasts will be added gradually.