Kyivvodokanal refutes fake about allegedly detected cholera in the capitalʼs pipes

Kyivvodokanal denied the fake that cholera was found in the capitalʼs pipes and that it threatens to spread cholera in the city.

The company said that information about cholera detected in the water supply network is currently being disseminated in the capitalʼs chat rooms and groups. Because of this, you canʼt wash fruit and brush your teeth with tap water.

"This information is not true and is most likely aimed at destabilizing the situation and causing panic among the population. For its part, Kyivvodokanal reports that the quality of drinking water is controlled by epidemic safety indicators and sanitary-chemical safety indicators. There are no deviations from Sanitary station 2.2.4-171-10 at the moment, tap water is quite safe, "they said.

In comments, Kyivvodokanal explained that a temporary increase in water color may be observed in the summer. This is due to the fact that river water quality during the flood period usually deteriorates, and this year these figures are generally one of the highest in 10 years. Of course, Kyivvodokanal ensures the quality of drinking water in accordance with regulatory requirements, tap water is safe. However, the color index is slightly higher than in the flood period of previous years. The water may have a slight tinge of yellow, which does not indicate non-compliance with regulatory requirements.