Ukrainians abroad will be able to get passports. The government is launching a pilot project

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a pilot project on the issuance of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine (ID-card) and a passport to citizens who are outside Ukraine.

This was reported by the Government portal.

The draft stipulates that a separate subdivision of the state enterprise "Document", which belongs to the State Migration Service, will accept documents for passport issuance abroad. The State Migration Service, in turn, will determine the list of countries in which it will be possible to issue a passport.

The project will be implemented over two years.