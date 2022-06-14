Actor Kevin Spacey will stand trial on charges of harassment

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey will appear in court in the UK on Thursday, June 16. Three Britons have accused him of sexual harassment and one rape in the late 2000s.

The BBC writes about this.

Prosecutors charged Spacey last month. He is accused of four episodes of harassment and one episode of sex without the consent of young people. The actor is due to appear in Westminster County Court in London on Thursday. Spacey himself has already stated that he does not admit his guilt and is going to London to go to court.