Politico: The European Commission will insist on granting Ukraine EU candidate status

The European Commission will recommend granting Ukraine official status as an EU candidate country.

This was reported by Politico, citing sources familiar with the discussions during the debate between the members of the commission.

It is stated that the commission is aware of the need to send a clear signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he has lost all chances to return Ukraine to its sphere of influence.

"The Commission does not forget that Ukraine is the only country in Europe where people died, where people were shot at because they were on the streets carrying EU flags. Now, we cannot tell them, ʼsorry guys, you were waving the wrong flagsʼ."