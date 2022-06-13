Additional regime restrictions have been introduced in the border districts of Chernihiv, Rivne, Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Sumy oblasts.

Additional temporary regime restrictions have been introduced within the controlled border districts of Chernihiv, Rivne, Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Sumy oblasts, the State Border Guard Service reported.

Within the above-mentioned districts, it is prohibited for civilians to move in a strip of land along the state border one kilometer wide, except for the territories of settlements adjacent to the state border.

Also within the rest of the territory of the controlled border area (up to 20 km from the state border), it is prohibited:

move people and transport (except emergency vehicles), carry out all kinds of work outside the settlements from 21:00 to 06:00;

to carry out any flights of light aircraft, quadcopters and other unmanned aerial vehicles, airless motor vehicles;

to fish, to spend various kinds of rest, to swim on any watercraft in the rivers, lakes, and other reservoirs;

move and stay in forests and forest belts (except for employees of relevant institutions and organizations, which are responsible for monitoring the conservation of natural resources, and their movement and stay in forests and forest belts to be carried out after informing the heads of state border guards no later than 2 hours before the start of work and immediate information after their completion).

In addition, it is prohibited to organize hunting within the controlled border areas, as well as to wear military uniforms (any elements of military uniforms) to the civilian population, except for members of the security and defense forces.