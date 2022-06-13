In football, the rules have been officially changed — they have allowed five substitutions per match

The International Council of Football Associations (IFAB) has officially allowed five substitutions in one match. Previously, one team was allowed to make only three substitutions.

This was reported by the IFAB press service.

The number of replacements was temporarily increased in May 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. This was done to reduce the physical load on the players.

All associations liked the innovation, so they decided to keep the new rules forever. They will start working on July 1, 2022.

Due to the increase in the number of substitutions, football teams were allowed to increase the number of substitutes in the match — from 12 to 15 players. At the same time, it will be possible to stop the match for substitutions only three times. Therefore, to use all available substitutions, the coach will have to either make them in between halves or make several substitutions at the same time.