Evening summary of the General Staff: Russia strengthens its troops in the Kryvyi Rih direction, the Russian army unsuccessfully stormed in the direction of Slovyansk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a daily report as of 18:00:
- In the Volyn and Polissia directions — without much change.
- In the Sivershchyna direction, Russian troops fired mortars and grenade launchers at the Zapsil districts of the Sumy region. And also wandered on the Mountain and Gremyach of the Chernihiv region.
- In the Slobozhansky direction, Russia is systematically shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops and conducting air reconnaissance.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian military is trying to disrupt the logistical routes of supply of Ukrainian troops operating in the Slavic direction.
- In the Slavic direction, the Russians attempted to storm Bogorodichnoye, were unsuccessful, withdrew, and established themselves in the northwestern part of the village.
- In the Donetsk direction, the Russian occupiers are regrouping and strengthening, trying to surround the Ukrainian units in the area of Lysychansk, Privilege, Severodonetsk, Borivske.
- The enemy did not take active action in the Lyman direction.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, Russian troops stormed Severodonetsk, attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of Metolkino, and had no success.
- In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at the positions of Ukrainian troops with artillery and multiple rocket launchers. The Russians fought in the areas of Toshkivka-Ustynivka, Orikhove-Zolote, Komyshuvakha-Vrubivka, Vasylivka-Belogorivka, Nyrkove-Mykolaivka, Dolomitne-Novoluhanske, and were unsuccessful.
- In the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivske, and Zaporizhzhia areas, the Russians fired mortars, barrels, and jet artillery.
- In the South Buh direction, the Russians are defending. The main efforts are focused on conducting reconnaissance, counter-battery combat, increasing reserves and air defense systems in the area, and arranging positions.
- The Russian army is strengthening a group of troops operating in the Kryvyi Rih direction.
- The situation in the Bessarabia direction is without significant changes.
- Russia has significant problems with manning assault units in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.