Russia has fined Wikipedia for refusing to remove articles about the war in Ukraine

Russia has fined Wikipedia, an online encyclopedia, for refusing to remove articles about the war in Ukraine. The company plans to appeal this decision.

This was reported by Reuters.

A Moscow court has fined the Wikimedia Foundation 5 million rubles for refusing to remove alleged misinformation about the course of hostilities in Ukraine. In particular, these are articles on war crimes, as well as the events in Bucha.

The company appealed the decision. They note that the deletion of information violates human rights.

"This decision implies that reliable and verified information in Wikipedia, which is not consistent with the reports of the Russian authorities, is misinformation," said Stephen LaPort, Deputy Chief Legal Officer of the Wikimedia Foundation.