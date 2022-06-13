The fastest supercomputer in Europe was launched in Finland. It will be the third in the world

The LUMI project, the fastest supercomputer in Europe, has been launched in Finland. It will be the third most powerful in the world.

This was reported by the press service of the European Commission.

The launch of the supercomputer was made possible by a joint EuroHPC project, which was joined by ten European countries: Finland, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Switzerland.

“Thanks to its enormous computing power, LUMI will significantly accelerate scientific breakthroughs, for example in medicine and climate research. This could be vaccine development, cancer diagnosis, or climate change mitigation. This is a great example of using the enormous potential of artificial intelligence to improve our lives," said Margret Vestager, Vice President of the European Commission for Digitalisation.

The maximum speed of the computer is expected to be 550 million billion calculations per second. In addition, the supercomputer will be powered entirely by renewable energy sources.

LUMI will be fully operational for Europe in September 2022. Three more similar supercomputers are being created in Italy, Portugal and Spain.