CNN: The first batch of Ukrainian grain arrived in the Spanish port through the “new sea route” — the Baltic ports

A Ukrainian ship with 18,000 tons of corn arrived at the port of La Coruna in Spain. This is the first batch of Ukrainian grain products to reach northwestern Spain by a "new sea route" across the Baltic Sea.

This was reported by CNN.

An Alpilla cargo ship with 18,000 tons of corn arrived in Spain on Monday morning. It will be unloaded by Tuesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Dmytro Senik noted that Ukraine is currently working with other countries to use their ports to export goods. In particular, they agree with Poland and Romania to export 22 million tons of grain.

"This is only a small amount of corn, but it makes it possible to import everything possible from Ukraine," he explained.

Russian troops have blocked maritime exports from Ukraine — they have seized ports on the Sea of Azov, as well as standing in the Black Sea and mined it, making it impossible for cargo ships to move from Ukrainian ports. As Ukraine ranks 5th in the world in terms of grain exports, this will cause a serious food crisis.