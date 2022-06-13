The President of Russia fired collaborator Natalia Poklonskaya from Rossotrudnichestvo

President Vladimir Putin has fired the former "Crimean prosecutor" Natalia Poklonskaya as deputy head of Rossotrudnichestvo. She held this position for four months.

This was reported by Meduza and a number of Russian propaganda media.

Some media outlets point out that Poklonskaya said earlier that "the letter Z symbolizes tragedy and sorrow for both Russia and Ukraine."

Poklonskaya herself told the propagandists that the decree on her dismissal was signed in connection with her transfer to another job.