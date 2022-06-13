Google will pay $ 118 million for discrimination against women in pay

Google will pay $ 118 million to settle a class action lawsuit against gender discrimination against women in the company. About 15.5 thousand women complained about unfair pay, writes Bloomberg.
The company also undertook to engage an independent labor economist to assess hiring practices and study pay equity.
In 2017, three experts filed a salary complaint against Google for the first time, as the salary gap was about $ 17,000, and the women also claimed that Google limits their career growth.
The terms of the peace agreement are to be approved at a court hearing on June 21.