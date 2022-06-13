CREA: During the 100 days of war in Ukraine, France and Belgium have increased imports of Russian energy

In 100 days of full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has received € 93 billion in energy exports. The EU remains the largest buyer of Russian gas and oil — 61% of the total.
The relevant analysis is provided by the Finnish Center for Energy and Clean Air Research (CREA).
The largest importers of energy were:
- China (€ 12.6 billion);
- Germany (€ 12.1 billion);
- Italy (€ 7.8 billion);
- The Netherlands (€ 7.8 billion);
- Turkey (€ 6.7 billion);
- Poland (€ 4.4 billion);
- France (€ 4.3 billion);
- India (€ 3.4 billion).
Analysts point out that since the beginning of the invasion, Russiaʼs export earnings have been falling, but remain at record highs.
For example, in May this year, compared to last year, imports fell by about 15%.
India, France, China, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia have increased energy imports from Russia, but the Kremlinʼs sanctions have made it increasingly difficult to export oil by sea.
France has increased its imports of Russian liquefied natural gas so much that it has become its largest buyer in the world. Belgium is also close to this rating. Analysts emphasize that these agreements are not long-term, so the countries had the opportunity to abandon them against the background of Russian aggression, but did not do so.
In general, Chinaʼs imports have not changed, Germany has managed to slightly reduce imports of Russian oil, and Poland and the United States have dealt the biggest blow to Russiaʼs revenues by abandoning its energy.
Lithuania, Finland, and Estonia also achieved significant reductions in imports of almost 50%.