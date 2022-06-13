CREA: During the 100 days of war in Ukraine, France and Belgium have increased imports of Russian energy

In 100 days of full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has received € 93 billion in energy exports. The EU remains the largest buyer of Russian gas and oil — 61% of the total.

The relevant analysis is provided by the Finnish Center for Energy and Clean Air Research (CREA).

The largest importers of energy were:

China (€ 12.6 billion);

Germany (€ 12.1 billion);

Italy (€ 7.8 billion);

The Netherlands (€ 7.8 billion);

Turkey (€ 6.7 billion);

Poland (€ 4.4 billion);

France (€ 4.3 billion);

India (€ 3.4 billion).

Analysts point out that since the beginning of the invasion, Russiaʼs export earnings have been falling, but remain at record highs.

For example, in May this year, compared to last year, imports fell by about 15%.