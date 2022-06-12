The UK Defence Intelligence: Russia is preparing to send reserve battalions to Ukraine

According to the UK Defence Intelligence, Russia is preparing to send third reserve battalions to Ukraine. Russia uses its advantage in the number of troops and artillery to gradually capture Sievierodonetsk and the surrounding area.

"The third battalions within brigades are often not fully staffed - Russia will likely have to rely on new recruits or mobilised reservists to deploy these units to Ukraine," the intelligence said, adding that the deployment of all three battalions in the long run reduces the ability of combat capability after rotation.

In addition, the UK Ministry of Defense has published an up-to-date map of hostilities as of June 12.