19 wounded and sick Ukrainians were sent to Norway and Denmark for treatment

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the European Commission evacuated 19 Ukrainians for specialized treatment in Norway and Denmark, the press service of the Ministry of Health reported.

Among those evacuated is a woman injured in Russian shelling near Kyiv in early March. Her son accompanies her. Now the patient is still in serious condition and needs further long-term treatment.

The sick and wounded were transported to Lviv, and after their condition stabilized, they went for treatment to Norway and Denmark on board special air hospitals.

People with complex mine injuries, people in need of specialized treatment, and patients with diseases currently incurable in Ukraine were evacuated.