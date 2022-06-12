The Russian military fired on houses in Kharkiv oblast — four people were killed, four more are wounded

Russian troops continue to fire on Kharkiv and the oblast.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv oblast military administration, spoke about the situation in the region.

The occupiers of the Russian Federation shelled the Kharkiv district of the oblast, in particular the Malolanyliv community, the Chuhuiv and Izium districts. As a result, fires broke out in private homes, non-residential premises and forest belts.

At night, Russian ammunition was aimed at residential buildings in the village of Bezruky, Kharkiv district. At about 5 am, a house in the Zolochiv community caught fire due to shelling.

According to Syniehubov, the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv also came under Russian fire. People were not injured. Four civilians were killed in the oblast: Russians killed one person in Chuhuiv district and three in Zolochiv. Four civilians from Kharkiv oblast were injured: three people were injured in Kharkiv district, one person was hospitalized in Balaklia.