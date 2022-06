The Russian army has lost about 100 more troops in Ukraine over the past 24 hours. The total number of killed Russian occupiers increased to 32,150.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

In addition, the Russian army lost 1,430 tanks, nearly 3,500 armored vehicles, 715 artillery systems and 226 multiple rocket launchers.

The General Staff also reports the downing of 212 Russian planes, 178 helicopters, and the destruction of 13 ships or boats.