The United States has abolished the requirement for a negative coronavirus test for foreign tourists

The United States has waived the requirement to provide a negative coronavirus test for foreigners. This was one of the last coronavirus restrictions for tourism.

Politico writes about it.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has decided to lift the restrictions "based on scientific data." In 90 days, they will re-evaluate the situation and decide whether it makes sense to return the restrictions.

For a long time, airlines and tour operators have insisted on lifting the testing requirement to increase passenger demand and recover from the pandemic.

"If there is a need to renew the requirement to test before leaving — including through a new option that is of concern — the CDC will not hesitate to take action," the CDC said.