Morning report of the General Staff: the Armed Forces repulsed a number of attacks on the settlements of Luhansk oblast, and in Belarus deploy EW

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released the report as of the morning of June 12. The Ukrainian military has repulsed a number of assaults on settlements in the Luhansk region, and electronic warfare devices are being deployed in Belarus near the Ukrainian border.

The General Staff writes about this on its Facebook.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the enemy did not take active action. In the border areas of Belarus, additional measures are being taken for the engineering equipment of checkpoints and the deployment of additional EW facilities.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border. Increased levels of terrorist threat continued in Belgorod and Kursk oblasts. The enemy continues to fire mortars at the positions of the Defense Forces in the border areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv direction has not changed significantly. To restrain the actions of the defense forces, it exerts systematic fire on the positions of our units.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy carried out systematic artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Petrivske, Nova Husarivka, Kurulka, and Dolyna. He is trying to gain a foothold in the village of Bogorodichne, the fighting continues.

The enemy did not take active action in the Lyman direction. Increased the intensity of artillery use, including multiple rocket launchers, in the areas of Shipylivka and Dronivka.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the occupiers are conducting assaults in the city of Sievierodonetsk, to no avail. Fighting continues in the Toshkivka area.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at our positions with mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Hirske, Mykolaivka, Bilohorivka, and Novoluhanske.

Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the offensive near the village of Vrubivka. The enemy also tried to launch an offensive in the direction of the settlement of Nikolaevka, but repulsed attack. Our defenders also successfully repulsed the enemy assault in the Vasylivka area. The Russian occupiers suffered losses and retreated to their former positions.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions. Deploys additional units in some areas.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy defended, firing at units of our troops with artillery, mortars and multiple rocket launchers. It tried to fight the battery.