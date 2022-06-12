The Ukrainian Armed Forces in the South destroyed 13 Russian occupiers and three ammunition depots

The Ukrainian military in southern Ukraine eliminated 13 Russians during the day. They also destroyed three ammunition depots.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South".

“During the day, the air force of our Air Force inflicted three air strikes on ammunition depots and accumulation of enemy equipment. Missile and artillery and other units, as a result of fire tasks, eliminated 13 racists from the personnel lists. The number of racist weapons has been reduced by 1 tank, 5 cars and 3 ammunition depots in Kherson oblast,” they said.

In addition, Operational Command "South" reported that two more large landing ships went to the Black Sea. Thus, there are ships at sea with 40 cruise missiles and 4 ready-to-operate landing ships.