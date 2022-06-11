The national football team of Ukraine defeated Armenia 3-0 in the League of Nations

The Ukrainian national football team won the League of Nations 2022/23 match for the second time in a row. In the second match, the Ukrainians defeated Armenia.

UA Football reports about this.

Oleksandr Petrakovʼs team tried for a long time to penetrate the defensive ranks of the Armenian national team. And in the second half it managed to break through the opponentʼs defense: first Ruslan Malynovsky from the penalty area accurately scored the goal in the corner of the gate, and 16 minutes later Oleksandr Karavayev joined the attack on the right flank and doubled the score from the left leg. The final point in the game was set by Vitaliy Mykolenko, who came on as a substitute at the end of the match.

Ukraine started its performances in the League of Nations with the victory of the reserve team in the match against Ireland. Due to Russiaʼs war with Ukraine, Ukraine will play its June matches in the League of Nations in Lodz, Poland.