The Russians have a plan for 120 days of war, says Vadym Skibitsky, a representative of military intelligence

Defenders of Ukraine thwarted Putinʼs blitzkrieg plan to seize Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa, so the occupiers are now focusing their efforts on the east. But Russia has not abandoned its plan to completely seize Ukraine.

This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky.

According to military intelligence, Russia still has sufficient potential to wage a protracted war against Ukraine. According to Skibitsky, the enemy uses 103 battalion tactical groups on the territory of Ukraine, which are directly involved in hostilities. Another 40 BTGs are in reserve and can be used against the Armed Forces.

The representative of the military intelligence also said that due to the military failures of the occupying forces, the General Staff of the Russian Federation has to adjust the invasion plans every 30 days and focus all efforts only on certain areas.

"We have confirmed information that the Russians have a plan for 120 days of war. Further adjustment of this plan will depend on whether the enemy succeeds or is defeated in eastern Ukraine. However, the goal of the so-called special military operation, which Putin announced at the beginning of the war, the Russians did not succeed in achieving," said Skibitsky.