In Irpin in Kyiv Oblast the police exposed the collaborator of Russians who looted together with occupiers

In Irpin, Kyiv Oblast, police exposed a woman who was looting the city along with the Russian military.

This is stated in the message of the National Police.

During the temporary occupation of Irpin, a woman and armed Russian servicemen went to other peopleʼs homes and stole things.

During a search of her home, police confiscated enemy symbolics and stolen items: household appliances and computers, bicycles, mobile phones, jewelry, clothing, and even collectible alcohol and perfume.

"During the conversation with the investigators, the woman made up a story about how the neighbors gave her these things for safekeeping. However, even during the search, the people involved as witnesses recognized their stolen items," the police said.

It was also reported that the suspect is a local resident who does not work anywhere. In the past, she has repeatedly come to the attention of law enforcement officers due to conflicts with neighbors and domestic violence against her mother.