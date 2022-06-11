Fighting continues in Kharkiv Oblast. Russian troops intensify shelling — four people were killed and six wounded in the past 24 hours

Russian troops of the past day continued to fire on Kharkiv and the oblast. Four people were killed and six were injured in the shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleg Syniegubov.

In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, Russian shelling damaged an industrial building. No one was injured. In the village of Korobochkyne, Chuguiv district, a Russian shell hit a private house. Rescuers pulled the bodies of two dead men and two women from the rubble. Another person in Korobochkyne was injured. Two people were also injured in Derhachi, one in the village of Pechenihy, and two in the village of Malynivka.

Syniegubov noted that Russia has now intensified shelling. Fighting continues in the region. In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers are trying to prevent the Armed Forces from reaching the state border. In the area of Izium, Russian troops stormed the Pasika — Bogorodychne direction, trying to gain a foothold on the outskirts of Bogorodychne. The Armed Forces hold back the enemy and inflict significant losses on it.