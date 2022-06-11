Since the beginning of the invasion, the air force of the Armed Forces has destroyed 500 targets of the occupiers

The anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the anniversary, the 500th target — the enemy drone "Orlan-10".

This was reported by the press service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces.

"We were hoping for a little more, but racist planes are not frequent visitors to the airspace controlled by the Armed Forces," the command said.

Since the beginning of the invasion, anti-aircraft missile forces have destroyed all types of air targets: airplanes, helicopters, cruise missiles, UAVs, and sometimes missiles of operational and tactical systems.