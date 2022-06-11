Since the beginning of the invasion, the air force of the Armed Forces has destroyed 500 targets of the occupiers

The anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the anniversary, the 500th target — the enemy drone "Orlan-10".
This was reported by the press service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces.
"We were hoping for a little more, but racist planes are not frequent visitors to the airspace controlled by the Armed Forces," the command said.
Since the beginning of the invasion, anti-aircraft missile forces have destroyed all types of air targets: airplanes, helicopters, cruise missiles, UAVs, and sometimes missiles of operational and tactical systems.
In particular, on June 10, two Orlan-10 operational and tactical UAVs were added to the Armed Forcesʼ account. Two more drones of this type were shot down by the Air Defense of the Land Forces.
In addition, the Air Forceʼs strike aircraft fired missile and bomb strikes at enemy equipment, positions and logistics, and destroyed at least five armored combat vehicles and several dozen occupiers.