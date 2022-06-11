ISW: The Russian Army received reinforcements to attack Slovyansk, but it is unlikely to help

The command of the Russian army has sent reinforcements to attack Slovyansk, but it will be difficult for the invaders to take advantage of the numerical advantage, according to the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The Russian army continues to prepare for the offensive southeast of Izyum and west of the Lyman in the direction of Slavyansk.

Currently, there are 30 Russian battalion tactical groups (BTGs) in Kharkiv oblast, which is 10 more than reported on June 3.

In this direction, Russian troops continue to focus primarily on coordinating the offensive in the southeast of the Kharkiv oblast with efforts in the northwest of Donetsk.