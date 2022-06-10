Denmark and Austria have named the conditions under which they will support granting the EU candidate status to Ukraine

During his visit to Estonia, Austrian Chancellor Karl Negammer said that Ukraine could only become a candidate for EU membership along with other applicants, such as Moldova.

According to Krone, Negammer said this idea was expressed by French President Emmanuel Macron. He believes that the discussion of candidate status should be careful.

Back in early June, Negammer called for the creation of a "European preparatory space" where Ukraine and Moldova should work to move closer to EU standards.

Danish Foreign Minister Eppe Kofod, in turn, told Yevropeyska Pravda that his country would take a decision on Ukraine after receiving an opinion from the European Commission. It is he who will influence the support of Ukraineʼs European aspirations.