Applicants from the temporarily occupied territories will be able to enter Ukrainian universities

Applicants from the temporarily occupied territories will have the opportunity to enter Ukrainian universities. This was announced on June 10 by the head of the subcommittee on higher education Yulia Hryshyna.

Applicants who do not have the opportunity to leave the occupied territories and take a multi-subject test will be able to pass the entrance exams in the format of a remote individual oral interview or creative competition. If the child wants to enter into a contract — it will be enough to submit only a motivation letter.